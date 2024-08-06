DJ Adrian plays
Good vibes in connection with nature
On Friday, August 9, the "Sunset Horizon" event with DJ Adrian Ground will take place on the Hochjoch. Listeners can look forward to melodic techno - deep and dark melodies, melancholic and great for dancing at the same time.
In 2020 of all years, during the Covid lockdown, DJ Adrian Ground was drawn to the Ländle. However, it wasn't work as a disc jockey that drew the Romanian to Vorarlberg, but a job offer at the Klaus-based company Omicron.
Despite his new duties at the manufacturer of testing and diagnostic equipment, music did not fall by the wayside. The Vorarlberg native, whose love of the mountains drove him to the Ländle, shot two DJ set videos - one on the Hochalpila above Schruns and another in the Kapell restaurant at the Hochjochbahn mountain station.
Of course, this did not go unnoticed and so it was not long before those responsible for event management at "Silvretta Montafon" contacted the DJ. The first gigs at various events in the Montafon soon followed.
There is a good reason why Adrian Ground enjoys DJing in the mountains. "The experience there is incredible. I always have the feeling that I can connect with nature and people through music. Melodic techno is just perfect to be played on the mountain," he enthuses about the feeling during the events.
The special thing about melodic techno is the energy and emotions that are awakened. "They are deep and dark melodies, melancholic and great to dance to at the same time. I find myself perfectly in this genre." He has loved melancholic melodies and the dynamics of trance and techno his whole life. Melodic techno is the perfect combination of the two.
In addition to his passion for playing music, the DJ always strives to make a connection with the audience and make them happy through the music. "I always prepare my sets in great detail so that people can feel and enjoy the journey," he explains. A DJ set is not just a playlist, but an experience, a story, a journey. "I have a strong intuition that always helps me to make every event a success," he is convinced.
"Sunset Horizon"
The event with DJ Adrian Ground will take place this Friday, August 9, from 5 to 9 pm at the Kapell-Restaurant on the Hochjoch. Info at: Silvretta-Montafon
Adrian Ground has already planned the next event for August 9th in collaboration with "Silvretta Montafon". He will be playing on the Hochjoch at sunset, surrounded by a beautiful landscape. "That was always my dream. I also want to make a documentary film and share the beautiful images and the sound of melodic techno with the world." After all, sharing good vibes has always characterized him.
