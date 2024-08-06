“Alma” railroad barrier causes annoyance in Montafon

The mayor of Lorüns, Andreas Batlogg, adds: "Lorüns has wanted a bypass for a long time and the state of Vorarlberg has a second track for the Montafon railroad in mind." However, as there is not enough space next to the Ill for both, a quick overall solution is now needed. And this is currently heading in the direction of an underfloor solution. This would allow Montafonerstrasse in the local area to be laid underground.