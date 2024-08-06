Not a good solution
“Alma” railroad barrier causes annoyance in Montafon
The planned barrier on the L188 between Lorüns and St. Anton in Montafon is causing resentment. The mayors of the Montafon municipalities and representatives of the Montafon Railway agree: we don't want a barrier! Nevertheless, the barrier is due to go into operation at the end of August - as prescribed by the railroad authorities.
The Alma crossing on the L188 between Lorüns and St. Anton is one of the last unrestricted level crossings along the Montafon Railway between Schruns and Bludenz. Following changes to the railroad regulations, the railroad authority has scrutinized various level crossings throughout Austria and initiated measures to increase traffic safety at individual crossings. This also applies to the Alma crossing.
Due to fears of longer closing and waiting times and therefore even more congestion, especially during peak traffic times, the mayors of Montafon have been campaigning intensively for some time via the Montafon Stand to prevent the barrier from being installed by means of alternative measures.
Alternatives examined
For example, various expert opinions have been commissioned from the regional road construction department in order to examine alternatives to the prescribed barrier system - including various traffic safety measures such as a speed reduction immediately before and after the crossing or the installation of a red light monitoring system.
At the same time, the politicians also refer to the realization of the much-discussed Lorüns bypass. "If this comes as announced, then we won't need the railroad barrier either," argues the new Montafon representative, Mayor Herbert Bitschnau.
The mayor of Lorüns, Andreas Batlogg, adds: "Lorüns has wanted a bypass for a long time and the state of Vorarlberg has a second track for the Montafon railroad in mind." However, as there is not enough space next to the Ill for both, a quick overall solution is now needed. And this is currently heading in the direction of an underfloor solution. This would allow Montafonerstrasse in the local area to be laid underground.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.