"Digital fascism"
Erdogan lashes out at Instagram after ban
Following the blocking of Instagram in Turkey, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan angrily lashed out at online platforms. These platforms practiced "digital fascism" and behaved like the mafia when it came to their interests, Erdogan said at an event organized by his Islamic-conservative ruling party AKP in Ankara.
"We are confronted with a digital fascism that does not even tolerate photos of Palestinian martyrs and immediately blocks them and sells this as freedom," he said. He accused the platforms of playing by the rules in Europe and the USA, but not when it comes to Turkey's values.
Instagram suddenly blocked in Turkey
Instagram was blocked in Turkey on Friday, meaning that the platform can only be accessed from Turkey via protected network connections (VPN). The reasons and expected duration were not disclosed. However, observers suspect that the block is related to expressions of condolences for Ismail Haniyeh, the killed head of the Islamist Hamas.
Communications Director Fahrettin Altun had accused Instagram of blocking the condolences shortly before the block and accused the platform of censorship. Erdogan now accused online platforms such as Instagram of tolerating perversities and support for terror, but fighting the "glorious resistance of the Palestinian people".
Erdogan calls Hamas leader Haniyeh a "martyr"
Erdogan, who maintains good relations with the Islamist Hamas, went on to say in his speech that Haniyeh was a "martyr". He also lashed out again at Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, once again referring to him as "Hitler".
According to media reports, around 57 million people in Turkey use Instagram. Infrastructure Minister Abdulkadir Uraloglu wrote on the X platform on Monday that he had already met with Instagram representatives last week and reminded them that the company must comply with Turkish law.
He now wants to consult with the representatives again. On Friday, Uraloglu told CNN Türk that the platform would have to adhere to rules and some "social sensitivities" before it could be released again. The largest opposition party CHP criticized the block as unconstitutional.
