4600 €: “A slap in the face for many Austrians”

"This is a slap in the face for many Austrians"

If it were up to Social Welfare Councillor Wolfgang Hattmannsdorfer (ÖVP), this would also be the case in Vienna and the rest of Austria. He sees his way as the most successful in comparison and therefore also proposes a harmonization and capping of social benefits following the example of Upper Austria: "I am calling for this reform in order to put an end to social benefit tourism. It must be clear that performance pays off. Cases like the one in Vienna are a slap in the face for many Austrians who diligently get up and go to work every day."