Weißhaidinger takes the big shot today!

After winning gold at the European Championships, Vicky Hudson said that she was naturally the center of attention and the media interest was enormous. "But that was okay for me, it was also an honor! The pressure came with the performance." But she doesn't let the outside world put any pressure on her. "I put it on myself anyway!" So, for now, it's all about getting through the qualifiers. Nevertheless, when asked, she dared to look ahead to the final: "I'll probably have to throw over 65 m to win a medal!"