Arnautovic: Future unclear – now there’s a setback

Inter's star striker cuts short his vacation

Lautaro therefore shortened his vacation after the triumph with Argentina at the Copa America and, after consultation with Inzaghi, is already returning to training with Inter today, two days earlier than planned, in order to be ready for the opener in Genoa on August 17. The Argentine, last season's top scorer in Serie A with 24 goals, has extended his contract with Inter until 2029 and will receive 9.5 million euros per year plus possible bonus payments.