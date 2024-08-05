Dangerous scenes
Drunken rioter: crazy drive in his car
First he went on a rampage - then he got behind the wheel of his car: what followed was a truly insane drive from Aldrans in Tyrol to Innsbruck, during which the Serbian (32) not only caused further bodywork damage and a damaged house facade, but also almost ran down a city police officer.
What made the suspect so angry? Shortly before 10.30 p.m., the Serbian, who according to the police was heavily intoxicated, hit a car in Aldrans, damaging it considerably.
House facade and another car demolished
The drunk man then drove his car to Innsbruck. And this drive was turbulent! "He grazed the wall of a house in Aldrans with his car. He also crashed into the rear of another vehicle during the journey, which was also severely damaged," said the investigators.
The officer from the mobile surveillance group was able to jump to the side to get to safety.
Die Polizei
Stop attempt almost ended fatally
But that was not all: "When an officer from the city's mobile surveillance group (MÜG, note) tried to stop the vehicle in Innsbruck, the 32-year-old suspect drove towards him. The officer was able to jump to the side to get to safety," it continues.
It all ended in a parking lot. The Serbian's driver's license was confiscated on the spot. A breathalyzer test was positive. Appropriate charges will be brought after the investigations have been completed!
