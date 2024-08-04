Vorteilswelt
Nachrichten
04.08.2024 18:45

"Rosental, vurne eng und hinten schmal" sing the Suetschach Harmonists, but in a small community in Rosental, art is also very important - and even printed on napkins. The 19th edition has now been presented - and the town judges were there.

There was an absolute novelty at the presentation of the rose napkin, Edition 19, in the market town of Feistritz im Rosental on Saturday: for the first time, the design for the rose napkin was not created by an established artist but by a young drawing talent, Madlen Schellander from St Johann im Rosental, who is only ten years old.

The town magistrates made a stop in the Rosental on their way back from the Villach Kirchtag parade: The Suetschach Harmonist sang their Rosental song and thus helped shape the presentation of the new rose napkin. (Bild: Dieter Arbeiter)
The town magistrates made a stop in the Rosental on their way back from the Villach Kirchtag parade: The Suetschach Harmonist sang their Rosental song and thus helped shape the presentation of the new rose napkin.
(Bild: Dieter Arbeiter)

"Mayor Sonya Feinig came to our elementary school on the occasion of her 20th anniversary in office and I gave her a drawing because she is so nice and is also the mayor," says the self-confident young artist.

Sonya Feinig was so enthusiastic about the picture that she encouraged the girl to make a drawing of a rose. The result was not long in coming and convinced the internal jury headed by Brigitte Stefaner and napkin printer Wolfgang Repitsch.

The presentation of the rose napkin took place this time in the ambience of the Centris event and leisure facility in St. Johann im Rosental.

The Klagenfurt city magistrates provided a musical surprise: they had traveled in the Historamacabriobus to the parade at the Villach church festival in order to invite guests to the Klagenfurt Old Town Magic (August 8 to 10). For the return journey, the honorable gentlemen chose the route through the Rosental valley, where they performed their Rosental song with their Suetschach Harmonists, the popular quintet from Stadtgerücht.

While the musicians of the Refuse Collection group pulled out all the stops in their musical spectrum, restaurateur Miha Pogacar served paella with seafood and a choice of au gratin melanzani. 

The many guests also included: Deputy Governor Gaby Schaunig with her city judge husband Hans, the gallery owner duo Judith and Carolin Walker, conceptual artist Gerhard Leeb, music maestro Bert Stubinger, Figaro Helga Seeber...

Dieter Arbeiter/ Christina Natascha Kogler

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Kärntner Krone
Kärntner Krone
