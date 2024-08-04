“Cheeky!” Wildcard for Hirscher heats up tempers

That's why the 35-year-old from Salzburg, who will be competing for the Netherlands, doesn't need any handouts. "Especially as he constantly emphasizes that he is not returning to racing with great sporting ambitions, but out of pure joy. I could have lived with it if the great old champion Hirscher had benefited from this special permit for a single race. But certainly not for a whole season," says Leitner. Even before the season opener, Hirscher is already making headlines - some of them unintentionally ...