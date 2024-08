Huge success at the Schloss-Spiele Kobersdorf

Roses for Wolfgang Böck

Peter Turrini, who attended the premiere on July 2, was deeply impressed by the action on stage. And the Governor of Burgenland and Head of Cultural Affairs also gave roses: "With his twenty productions as director of Kobersdorf, Wolfgang Böck has become an important constant in Burgenland theater," said Hans Peter Doskozil. "The high level of work has been impressively demonstrated."