"A phenomenon!"
Gasser is amazed: “She’s the best of all time”
Anna Gasser marveled at Simone Biles' gymnastics skills in Paris: "She's the best of all time." Meanwhile, a young Viennese ace met the US star's husband, who plays in the NFL.
Simone Biles is a top star in Paris. When she won gold with the team in the all-around competition, basketball giants Stephen Curry and Kevin Durant as well as model Kendall Jenner freaked out in the stands.
"A big wish of mine"
Olympic snowboarding champion Anna Gasser, who has a background in gymnastics, was also there live in the Bercy Arena: "It was a big wish of mine to see Simone live. For me, she is the best gymnast of all time. There won't be another woman performing at this level for a long time." The Carinthian explains: "Biles is a phenomenon. At 1.42 meters, she is very strong and fast, but still light. She also has incredible talent and an iron will."
"Jumping power is awesome"
The young Viennese gymnasts Lea Walli and Helene Richter were also open-mouthed in amazement in the hall. The latter is the daughter of Anja Richter, a four-time Olympian in water diving. The 13-year-old says: "Simone's jumping power is amazing. She stands mega high in the air, does things like a double somersault with a triple helix. This level of difficulty is incredible." On Biles' performance on the balance beam, she said: "There's not a single wobble, not even on the landing." Outside the hall, Helene also took a selfie with Simone's husband Jonathan Owens, an NFL professional with the Chicago Bears. For her, the day was as perfect as Biles' performance.
