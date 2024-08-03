Gasser is amazed: “She’s the best of all time”

"Jumping power is awesome"

The young Viennese gymnasts Lea Walli and Helene Richter were also open-mouthed in amazement in the hall. The latter is the daughter of Anja Richter, a four-time Olympian in water diving. The 13-year-old says: "Simone's jumping power is amazing. She stands mega high in the air, does things like a double somersault with a triple helix. This level of difficulty is incredible." On Biles' performance on the balance beam, she said: "There's not a single wobble, not even on the landing." Outside the hall, Helene also took a selfie with Simone's husband Jonathan Owens, an NFL professional with the Chicago Bears. For her, the day was as perfect as Biles' performance.