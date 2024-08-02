16th after two races
Early start! Vadlau/Mähr mess up 470 opener
Things did not go according to plan for the Austrian sailing Olympians on Friday either. Lara Vadlau and Lukas Mähr made a false start in the 470 class off Marseille and were disqualified in the first race as a result. The OeSV duo finished fifth in the second race, which meant they were only 16th overall after day one.
"We took a bit too much risk in the first race. That shouldn't happen - but it happened to us," said Vadlau.
Lots of wind forecast
Mähr was satisfied with the second race. "After the setback in the first race, we felt our way forward, fought our way forward step by step and kept our nerve. Fifth place is exactly the result we need. We want to keep achieving results like this. We want to continue like this," said the skipper. Two more races are on the program on Saturday. "A lot of wind is forecast for tomorrow, which should suit us much better," hopes helmswoman Vadlau.
Lukas Haberl and Tanja Frank will also be competing in the Nacra 17 class on Saturday. Three races are planned there. The medal decision in the iQFoil windsurfing class was postponed to Saturday due to the wind on Friday. Lorena Abicht missed out on advancing to the quarter-finals in 23rd place.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.