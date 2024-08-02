Vorteilswelt
16th after two races

Early start! Vadlau/Mähr mess up 470 opener

Nachrichten
02.08.2024 16:52

Things did not go according to plan for the Austrian sailing Olympians on Friday either. Lara Vadlau and Lukas Mähr made a false start in the 470 class off Marseille and were disqualified in the first race as a result. The OeSV duo finished fifth in the second race, which meant they were only 16th overall after day one. 

comment0 Kommentare

"We took a bit too much risk in the first race. That shouldn't happen - but it happened to us," said Vadlau.

Lots of wind forecast
Mähr was satisfied with the second race. "After the setback in the first race, we felt our way forward, fought our way forward step by step and kept our nerve. Fifth place is exactly the result we need. We want to keep achieving results like this. We want to continue like this," said the skipper. Two more races are on the program on Saturday. "A lot of wind is forecast for tomorrow, which should suit us much better," hopes helmswoman Vadlau.

Lukas Haberl and Tanja Frank will also be competing in the Nacra 17 class on Saturday. Three races are planned there. The medal decision in the iQFoil windsurfing class was postponed to Saturday due to the wind on Friday. Lorena Abicht missed out on advancing to the quarter-finals in 23rd place.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

