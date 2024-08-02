Vorteilswelt
Olympic premiere

Belarusian wins 1st medal for neutral athletes!

Nachrichten
02.08.2024 16:27

Belarusian Vijaleta Bardsilouskaja has won the first medal for an athlete from the controversial group of neutral individual athletes at the Olympic Games in Paris! The 19-year-old trampolinist won silver in the Arena Bercy.

With 56.060 points in the final, she was only beaten by world champion Bryony Page from Great Britain, who completed her set of medals with 56.480 points after winning silver in Rio in 2016 and bronze in Tokyo in 2021.

Vijaleta Bardsilouskaya (Bild: Associated Press)
Vijaleta Bardsilouskaya
(Bild: Associated Press)

Canada's Sophiane Methot came third with 55.650 points. Athletes from Belarus and Russia are only allowed to compete at the Olympic Games as neutral individual athletes under the AIN designation. The reason for this is Russia's war of aggression against Ukraine, which was supported by Belarus. According to official information, 32 athletes from both countries will be competing in Paris as AINs, 17 of whom come from Belarus.

Vijaleta Bardsilouskaya (Bild: Associated Press)
Vijaleta Bardsilouskaya
(Bild: Associated Press)

Previously underwent an examination procedure
All of them had previously had to undergo a vetting process in order to rule out possible links to the armed forces and security authorities of both countries, among other things. Public support for the war would also have led to exclusion. Bardsilouskaja was also ineligible to compete at the last World Championships, as was the Russian Anschela Bladschewa, who finished fifth in Paris. Both had qualified for the Olympic Games via the World Cup. The world federation only lifted the international ban on Russians and Belarusians on January 1, 2024.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

