Belarusian wins 1st medal for neutral athletes!

Previously underwent an examination procedure

All of them had previously had to undergo a vetting process in order to rule out possible links to the armed forces and security authorities of both countries, among other things. Public support for the war would also have led to exclusion. Bardsilouskaja was also ineligible to compete at the last World Championships, as was the Russian Anschela Bladschewa, who finished fifth in Paris. Both had qualified for the Olympic Games via the World Cup. The world federation only lifted the international ban on Russians and Belarusians on January 1, 2024.