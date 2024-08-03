Traffic analysis
Fewer cars, but more trucks on the road
Traffic on the highway in Vorarlberg developed very differently this year. The number of trucks decreased, but the number of cars increased.
With regard to Vorarlberg's high-level road network, there is good news and bad news: while HGV traffic decreased at all counting points, there were more cars on the road at 14 out of 15 counting points in the first half of 2024 than in the same period last year.
The absolute leader among the freeway sections is the one between Wolfurt and Lauterach, where a total of 12.8 million vehicles roared over the road from January to June. The proportion of heavy traffic here was six percent. Car traffic increased by around 3.0 percent, while heavy goods vehicles decreased by 4.7 percent.
Dornbirn is in second place with 11.3 million vehicles, 10.5 million at Schwarzach and 8.3 million vehicles speeding through the Pfänder Tunnel. The strongest increase (+5.0 percent) in individual traffic was recorded in Hörbranz with a total of 6.7 million cars, while the largest reduction in trucks was registered in Bludenz with 0.3 million trucks (-11.6 percent).
The figures were collected by Asfinag, from which Verkehrsclub Österreich (VCÖ) derives a series of traffic-calming measures: "The increase in traffic is not a law of nature. On the contrary: where there are frequent public transport connections nearby, many people will use them," VCÖ expert Michael Schwendinger makes his point. He hopes for a further expansion of public transport.
Express buses on the highway
These should also make greater use of expressways and highways. As an example, he mentions highway stops for express buses, such as those planned on the A2 south highway in Gleisdorf (Styria). Densification instead of urban sprawlSchwendinger also appeals for greater focus to be placed on spatial planning principles. For example, it makes sense for companies to locate near a train station rather than on a greenfield site without any public transport connections. Generally speaking, urban sprawl promotes private transport, while densification reduces it.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
