Fewer cars, but more trucks on the road

Express buses on the highway

These should also make greater use of expressways and highways. As an example, he mentions highway stops for express buses, such as those planned on the A2 south highway in Gleisdorf (Styria). Densification instead of urban sprawlSchwendinger also appeals for greater focus to be placed on spatial planning principles. For example, it makes sense for companies to locate near a train station rather than on a greenfield site without any public transport connections. Generally speaking, urban sprawl promotes private transport, while densification reduces it.