VCÖ analysis shows:
More cars, fewer trucks on Tyrolean freeways
A VCÖ analysis with data from Asfinag shows the volume of traffic on Tyrolean highways in the first half of the year. One thing is striking: more cars were measured at almost all counting points than in the previous year. The A12 is the hotspot.
There were different developments in terms of traffic on Tyrol's freeways in the first half of this year. According to the Austrian Transport Association (VCÖ), fewer trucks were counted at 18 out of 24 counting stations than in the previous year. The situation was different for car traffic, where more cars were recorded at 23 out of 24 locations.
The increase in traffic is not a law of nature. On the contrary, where there are frequent public transport connections nearby, many people use them.
VCÖ-Experte Michael Schwendinger
Inntal highway as a hotspot
The most heavily traveled section was the Inntal freeway. Almost 14 million vehicles were on the road at Ampass. Around 12 million vehicles were counted at Kematen. "The increase in traffic is not a law of nature. On the contrary, where there are frequent public transport connections nearby, many people use them," says VCÖ expert Michael Schwendinger.
Further improvements to public transport are needed - including on freeways and expressways. Spatial planning and settlement development also need to be revised.
