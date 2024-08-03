Minister visits
Durst celebrates its 25th anniversary in East Tyrol
The printing and production technology manufacturer Durst is celebrating its big anniversary. This was celebrated with a special exhibition on the company premises and in the center of Lienz, as well as a visit from a minister.
Printing and production technologies have been manufactured at the Durst branch since 1999. With success, as can now be seen. "Durst Austria GmbH has developed excellently as a subsidiary of the Durst Group in the sunny town of Lienz since it was founded. It is a driving force in research and innovation, a hidden champion with an international focus," explains Mayor Elisabeth Blanik.
Durst Austria GmbH is an essential part of the Durst Group and we want to continue to grow in the coming years.
CEO und Miteigentümer Christoph Gamper
A rock crystal as a milestone
Lienz has been a production site for digital inkjet printing systems since it was founded. Over the years, the plant has been expanded and modernized. One particular milestone was the construction of the research center in the shape of a rock crystal in 2009.
Innovations in terms of print quality and efficiency have been produced. According to CEO and co-owner Christoph Gamper, this is how things should continue: "Durst Austria GmbH is an essential part of the Durst Group and we want to continue to grow in the coming years." The Durst Group headquarters are located in Brixen (South Tyrol).
The anniversary is celebrated with an exhibition of group portraits and street banners by South Tyrolean artist Klaus Pobitzer. These adorn the company premises and the town center. There was also a special guest at the celebration: Federal Minister Alexander Schallenberg (ÖVP) paid a visit to the jubilarian.
