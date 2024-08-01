Fans very disappointed
Banned as an integral part of Swift’s Vienna concert
Balloons are more than just decoration at Taylor Swift concerts. They help to make the concerts unforgettable experiences. However, there is now bad news for the Vienna concerts: Balloons are simply forbidden according to an official mail from the organizer. This is causing great disappointment among many "Swifties".
"Please read this carefully", reads the message from Barracuda Music, the company that has brought the international top star to Vienna for several concerts. In addition to weapons and dangerous objects, it logically also lists advertising materials, cameras and recording equipment.
Balloons a "dangerous object"
However, the fact that "balloons" are also listed under the category of prohibited "objects" is causing horror among some fans on social media. "Oida was????", reacted one self-confessed Swiftie on X (formerly Twitter), who secured one of the coveted tickets.
And the elastic hollow bodies do indeed play a prominent role at Swift's concerts. For her fans, they are a universal symbol of joy, celebration and lightness and are intended to create a festive atmosphere as well as a cheerful mood.
The colors of the balloons also play a role
They are often brought along by the fans themselves and released into the air during the show, which is often said to strengthen the sense of community among the fans. In some songs, such as "22", balloons are also used specifically to emphasize the youthful and carefree atmosphere of the song.
But the color of the balloons also plays a special role for many "Swifties": Pink, for example, stands for femininity and romance, blue for sadness or melancholy, rainbow colors for diversity and inclusion.
Fans from Germany give hope
The fans are now hoping that the security checks at the entrance will turn a blind eye and that this central element of the show will not be taken away from them.
Balloons had actually been banned at other concerts too, but "Swifties" had simply been waved through. "Just wrap them up and blow them up just before willow, that's it," says an X-user from Gelsenkirchen in Germany, giving Austrian fans hope.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
