Vet warns
Mouse poison scattered: cats fight for survival
In the municipality of Grafenstein, a poison that is not approved for outdoor use proved fatal for two velvet paws. The local vet is now sounding the alarm!
A vet from Grafenstein is currently warning cat owners in the village of Pirk online and appealing for caution. "Someone may have spread mouse poison with the active ingredient alpha-chloralose. I'm already treating the second cat with symptoms," says Sybille Eberndorfer from the veterinary practice of the same name and adds: "Signs of poisoning are manifested by symptoms such as twitching, seizures, low temperature and comatose states."
Reports of poisoned dogs and cats are increasing
This rodent poison is a relatively new product. "It is available for little money at any DIY store and works immediately after ingestion, which makes it very different from conventional rat poison, which causes internal bleeding and leads to death over a period of days. It can also be fatal for dogs and cats," explains the Austrian Animal Welfare Association.
If your pet shows symptoms, consult a vet immediately! Every poisoned cat is one too many.
Sybille Eberndorfer, Veterinärmedizinerin
According to the regulations, the poison may only be used indoors and under certain circumstances, but unfortunately many people do not adhere to this. "In recent months, there have been an increasing number of reports of dogs and cats poisoned with alpha-chloralose. Help often comes too late for the animals", continues the Austrian Animal Welfare Association.
Direct and indirect ingestion possible
Poisoning is not only possible through direct ingestion of the toxic substance, but can also occur through eating poisoned mice. Fortunately, the two house cats from Grafenstein are now out of the woods.
