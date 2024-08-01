Government spending has risen sharply again

Finance Minister confident despite high debts

Due to the 13.8 billion euro increase in debt, the Finance Minister has already "used up" two thirds of his planned debt of 20.9 billion euros, which means that the financial balance must be lower in the second half of the year. According to the Ministry of Finance, the government is still on track to actually achieve the planned level of new debt. In the first half of the year, the financial equalization to the federal states in particular had a major impact.