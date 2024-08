Father wanted to fry schnitzel: House on fire

A 56-year-old man from St. Wolfgang, his 26-year-old daughter-in-law and his 28-year-old daughter and their children wanted to prepare schnitzel in a new deep fryer in the 56-year-old's apartment building on July 31, 2024 at around 12.50 pm. For this purpose, the appliance, which was located in the pantry on the 1st floor, was switched on by the 28-year-old. When she checked shortly afterwards, flames were already coming out of the deep fryer.