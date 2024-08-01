Wrestling
Gunther can fulfill his promise from Vienna
Austria's record-breaking Intercontinental Champion Gunther can fulfill his promise of Vienna in the wrestling top league at the Cleveland football stadium.
After ending his record 666-day reign as Intercontinental Champion, Austria's superstar Gunther went into hiding for a while, a welcome break as a new father to son Noah Walter.
Determined, the Viennese returned to the world's top WWE league and qualified for a major title fight by winning the King of the Ring tournament in Jeddah (Saudi Arabia). In which he will challenge US Heavyweight Champion Damian Priest at SummerSlam in Cleveland's Football Stadium on Sunday (CET from 1 a.m., Pro7Maxx broadcasts delayed from 10.05 p.m.). Priest could not only have almost all of the 67,000 fans against him, but also the group of the infamous "The Judgment Day". Who repeatedly intervenes in the fight without permission and doesn't care about the rules.
"Damian Priest has been very strong recently," says the 36-year-old Viennese, giving him an idea of what to expect at the second biggest wrestling event of the year (120,239 fans over two days at Wrestlemania 40 in Philadelphia in April).
But Gunther wants to gradually fulfill his wrestling dreams and keep the promise he made on May 2 at his home match in the Wiener Stadthalle. "Next time I'm coming as a heavyweight champion."
Relocation
Gunther has recently had his hands and legs full in the ring again, having just returned from a tour of Japan. He moved with his family from Orlando to a suburb of New York.
