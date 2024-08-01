Gunther can fulfill his promise from Vienna

Determined, the Viennese returned to the world's top WWE league and qualified for a major title fight by winning the King of the Ring tournament in Jeddah (Saudi Arabia). In which he will challenge US Heavyweight Champion Damian Priest at SummerSlam in Cleveland's Football Stadium on Sunday (CET from 1 a.m., Pro7Maxx broadcasts delayed from 10.05 p.m.). Priest could not only have almost all of the 67,000 fans against him, but also the group of the infamous "The Judgment Day". Who repeatedly intervenes in the fight without permission and doesn't care about the rules.