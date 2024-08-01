Doskozil puts pressure on: “No Vamed sale!”

Ready for talks

The province of Burgenland has received full support from Vamed works councils, who see the planned sale of the rehabilitation centers to a "locust fund" as a "failure of the federal government and the health insurance companies". "Doskozil is the only provincial governor who has the right perspective on this important issue," said Gerald Mjka, deputy chairman of the vida trade union and chairman of the health department, and Harald Steer, chairman of the Vamed group works council, leaving no room for doubt. Doskozil: "The province is ready for talks about the shares."