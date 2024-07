Max-Theurer and Austria’s team in the dressage final

Team makes it to the final

In her sixth Olympic appearance, Max-Theurer, who can boast eighth place in Athens 2004 as her best result to date, achieved 74.301 percentage points. Bacher missed out on advancement with 71.009 percentage points, as did Lehfellner, who had already achieved 68.183 on Tuesday as a substitute for Christian Schumach. As a team, the trio made it through to the Grand Prix Special, the final of the top ten, with 213.493 percentage points.