After the scandal: “Better to choose the cautious path”

The cheers for the Australian women's swimming team had not even died down after the gold medal in the 4x100 meter freestyle when many a TV viewer got annoyed with the commentator. "Well, the women have just finished. They know what women are like ... They hang around and put on make-up," Bob Ballard from Eurosport Australia had a snide remark about his fellow countrymen. Was the commentator just trying to be funny?