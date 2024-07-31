Vorteilswelt
Abo-Service
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

Now facing imprisonment

Child pornography: confession from star presenter

Nachrichten
31.07.2024 13:21

Huw Edwards was once the British BBC's most prominent presenter - until he was forced to resign for producing inappropriate images of minors: he has now pleaded guilty in court.

comment0 Kommentare

As the 62-year-old admitted the allegations right at the beginning of the trial, there will be no trial. According to the indictment, he received a total of 37 images from an adult chat partner. He is accused of three cases in total. In the UK, the "production of inappropriate images" also includes saving or clicking on images.

Must be shielded by police officers
The long-time star presenter was shielded by several police officers on his way to court. Photographers and cameramen jostled for the best seats, causing some reporters to fall. One camera was broken.

Edwards was one of the best-known and best-paid presenters on the public broadcaster. He was the face of the important BBC news program at 10 p.m. for 20 years and presented, among other things, the death of Queen Elizabeth II in September 2022.

Verdict to follow in September
In July 2023, allegations emerged that Edwards had received intimate photos and videos over a long period of time from a person who was not yet of legal age in exchange for large sums of money. As a result, the BBC suspended the presenter, who eventually left the station. There was no criminal investigation into the case.

London's Metropolitan Police arrested the 62-year-old in November 2023 due to the allegations that have now been admitted and released him on conditional release. The sentence is to be announced on September 16.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

krone.at
krone.at
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
play_arrow
close
expand_more
Loading...
replay_10
skip_previous
play_arrow
skip_next
forward_10
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER

Kostenlose Spiele

Alle Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku

Vorteilswelt

Alle Anzeigen

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2024 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf