Now facing imprisonment
Child pornography: confession from star presenter
Huw Edwards was once the British BBC's most prominent presenter - until he was forced to resign for producing inappropriate images of minors: he has now pleaded guilty in court.
As the 62-year-old admitted the allegations right at the beginning of the trial, there will be no trial. According to the indictment, he received a total of 37 images from an adult chat partner. He is accused of three cases in total. In the UK, the "production of inappropriate images" also includes saving or clicking on images.
Must be shielded by police officers
The long-time star presenter was shielded by several police officers on his way to court. Photographers and cameramen jostled for the best seats, causing some reporters to fall. One camera was broken.
Edwards was one of the best-known and best-paid presenters on the public broadcaster. He was the face of the important BBC news program at 10 p.m. for 20 years and presented, among other things, the death of Queen Elizabeth II in September 2022.
Verdict to follow in September
In July 2023, allegations emerged that Edwards had received intimate photos and videos over a long period of time from a person who was not yet of legal age in exchange for large sums of money. As a result, the BBC suspended the presenter, who eventually left the station. There was no criminal investigation into the case.
London's Metropolitan Police arrested the 62-year-old in November 2023 due to the allegations that have now been admitted and released him on conditional release. The sentence is to be announced on September 16.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
