E-bike stolen
Thieving trio caught in the act
Three teenagers were caught stealing an e-mountain bike in Dornbirn (Vorarlberg) - despite the intervention of witnesses, they managed to escape - by bike, of course.
On Monday evening at around 7.30 p.m., three unknown persons stole an e-mountain bike that was parked unlocked in Haslachstraße in Dornbirn. The action did not go unobserved, the trio was caught in the act by both the owner of the bike and residents who were nearby - but the thieves still managed to escape in the direction of Mühlebacherstraße.
Two of the three youths already had a bike with them, the third got on the stolen e-bike and rode off. The stolen bike is a KTM e-mountain bike in gray with striking yellow neon "KTM" lettering.
Description of the perpetrator
Witnesses to the incident are asked to contact the Dornbirn municipal police (+435572/22200). The police have published the following descriptions of the perpetrators:
Unknown offender 1: approx. 22 to 25 years old, short dark hair, approx. 180 cm tall, wearing neon yellow shorts and a Hawaiian shirt with a floral pattern (red/blue)
Unknown offender 2: between 16 and 22 years old, slim build, about 170 cm tall, wearing a black shirt and light-colored shorts, was riding a white mountain bike (not an e-bike)
Unknown perpetrator 3: also between 16 and 22 years old, short dark hair, wearing a white T-shirt and light-colored shorts, white socks and black sneakers, riding a black mountain bike with red lettering (not an e-bike).
