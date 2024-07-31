Stadium jumper seriously injures fan coordinator

The suspect was not investigated because he had turned himself in. According to police spokesman Markus Lamb, the "jumper" disappeared into the celebrating crowd and went into hiding. It was only through intensive viewing of video footage by investigating officers, research on the Internet, for example on various social media channels with extensive visual field analyses, that the suspect could be tracked down. According to the police, he has basically confessed to the crime and now claims that he did not mean to do it and that it was an accident. As the police disagree with this - given the number of people, he had to expect to hit someone when he jumped - he will be charged with grievous bodily harm by the public prosecutor's office.