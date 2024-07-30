Mentally ill man threatened passer-by with axe

However, the patient discontinued outpatient treatment each time because he did not want to take medication. This was last the case in 2018, as the mentally ill man himself admitted in the jury trial on Monday. His reason: he wanted to be strong. He remembers the crime on February 27 well. "I heard a foreign voice in my head telling me to take an axe to the mosque and hand it over to a man. It was a very friendly voice." He explains to the judge: "You know, I was very bored in the past and felt lonely all the time. That's when the friendships with the voices in my head came about." The person concerned is now placed in a forensic therapy facility by court order.