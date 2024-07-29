AK demands right to vacation without work mobile phone

Business phone calls are working time

AK labor law expert Maximilian Turrini: "As a rule, employers are not allowed to contact their employees who are on vacation or compensatory time off. If leave is interrupted by a business phone call or email, this is considered working time and may not be deducted from the leave account." Even the possession of a company cell phone does not oblige employees to be reachable during their free time. "During vacation, switching off the company cell phone is not only permitted, but often a basic requirement in order to achieve the recreational value required by law," says Turrini.