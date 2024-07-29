Traffic jam in Tyrol
11,000 traffic jam refugees slowed down at the weekend
Numerous roadworks, the start of the vacations in the German states of Bavaria and Baden-Württemberg: everything was set for a weekend of traffic jams in Tyrol. As a result of the avalanche of traffic, the exit bans on the lower-ranking road network were also checked. All in all, around 11,000 vehicles were turned back.
They have been in force again this year since May - the driving bans for alternative traffic. Tyrol has been using this measure for vacation traffic for years to ensure that people passing through do not leave the freeway or main traffic routes and clog up the lower-ranking road network in the event of a traffic jam. The primary aim is to maintain security of supply in the affected communities.
When the summer vacations start in the German federal states of Bavaria and Baden-Württemberg, there is a veritable avalanche of traffic through Tyrol every year. This year was no exception. The exit bans were monitored accordingly. The result: last weekend alone, around 11,000 vehicles were diverted from the lower-ranking road network back onto the main traffic routes, the state of Tyrol reported on Monday.
Facts and figures
- The more than 40 driving bans can be found at www.tirol.gv.at/fahrverbote.
- They were imposed for critical road areas in the districts of Innsbruck-Stadt, Innsbruck-Land (especially in the greater Innsbruck area, in the Wipptal valley and on the Seefeld plateau), Imst, Reutte and in the district of Kufstein.
The driving bans apply to those vehicles that use the lower-ranking road network as an alternative route - both residents and other destination and source traffic (arriving and departing guests, goods deliveries, etc.) are exempt.
Truck drivers disregarded the weekend driving ban
In addition to the rejections, there were also 55 reports of violations of the weekend driving ban for HGVs, the report continued.
Roadworks exacerbate the situation in tourist traffic
This year's travel traffic situation is further exacerbated by roadworks and renovation work. For example on the Ellbögener Straße (L38), on the Zirler Berg (B177) or on the Brenner freeway (A13).
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
