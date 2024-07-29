Positive aspects
A cup defeat that gives courage for the league
Naturally, returning Hohenems coach Werner Grabherr was not happy with the Cup elimination against ASKO Oedt after a penalty shoot-out. Nevertheless, the 38-year-old was able to take something from the way his young team presented themselves.
"That was an open exchange of blows, a real cup fight," said Hohenems coach Werner Grabherr after the first round match against ASKÖ Oedt, in which his team only lost 4:2 in the penalty shoot-out after the score had been 4:4 after 120 minutes. "The result hurts a bit the day after, as we actually scored three of the four goals we conceded ourselves," analyzed the 38-year-old after his return to the Ems bench.
At the start, his team had gone in front twice through Yabantas (14th) and a converted penalty from Ünal (44th) and went into the break with a deserved 2:1 lead. "Unfortunately, their double strike straight after the restart caught us off guard and turned the game around completely," said the former Altach coach and sporting director. "However, the lads fought with self-sacrifice and overturned a 2:4 deficit."
Young team gives hope
In extra time, both teams could tell that their strength was waning. Grabherr was not particularly bothered by the fact that they were ultimately eliminated in the penalty shoot-out. "That can always happen, their goalkeeper simply made one more save than our goalkeeper," said the coach pragmatically. "All in all, it was still a very positive performance by my team, some of whom are very young, which also gives us hope for the start in the Western League."
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
