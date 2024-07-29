A cup defeat that gives courage for the league

Young team gives hope

In extra time, both teams could tell that their strength was waning. Grabherr was not particularly bothered by the fact that they were ultimately eliminated in the penalty shoot-out. "That can always happen, their goalkeeper simply made one more save than our goalkeeper," said the coach pragmatically. "All in all, it was still a very positive performance by my team, some of whom are very young, which also gives us hope for the start in the Western League."