Its too dirty:
Triathlon training canceled again!
Ahead of the triathlon at the Olympic Games in Paris, the second swimming training session in the Seine has also been canceled due to poor water quality. This raises doubts as to whether competitions can take place as planned in the river through the French capital at these summer games. However, the organizers are currently sticking to this plan and are optimistic.
The tests carried out on Sunday did not provide the guarantees required by the World Triathlon Federation that the water was sufficiently clean to allow swimming, according to a statement. This was due to the rain that fell on Friday and Saturday. The health of the athletes has priority.
In view of the weather forecast, the Olympic organizing committee and the world federation were "confident" that the water quality would be back within the limits before the start of the triathlon competitions, it added. The overall water quality of the Seine had improved significantly in July.
The men's individual triathlon is scheduled for Tuesday, followed a day later by the women's event. The mixed relay is scheduled for August 5. In addition to the triathletes, the open water swimmers will also be competing in the Seine. The rowing regatta course is planned as an alternative for them.
1.4 billion euros invested
For a long time, there was debate in Paris as to whether the quality of the water in the Seine was really good enough for competitions to be held there. In recent years, 1.4 billion euros have been invested in wastewater treatment plants and the sewage system in the greater Paris area in order to improve the water quality. Among other things, this now prevents toilet wastewater from entering the river during heavy rainfall.
During inspections in recent months, however, the water quality left much to be desired. The city attributed this to the unusually wet weather and low temperatures. This is because pathogens are broken down more quickly when temperatures are higher and the water level in the Seine is lower.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
