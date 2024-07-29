Charlize Mörz’s floor routine fails in gymnastics qualification

The youngest ÖOC participant at these Games fell right at the start in the Tsukahara in the first lane. This meant that all chances of reaching the apparatus final were gone just a few seconds after the start. "I can't explain to myself why it happened like that. I warmed up well, felt good and had a lot of power. Then I just wanted too much, I wanted to open early, then it was too early and unfortunately I had to roll off," said Mörz.