The unknown person is believed to have struck between October 20 and November 7, 2023 in the Sulztal hunting area in Längenfeld (Imst district) and shot the twelve-year-old ibex. "After the head was professionally cut off, the carcass was placed in a depression at an altitude of 2,700 meters and covered with a layer of stone around 30 centimeters thick," the police said.