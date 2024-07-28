Bernhard Reitshammer: Early exit in the 100 m backstroke

However, the pre-stress with the breaststroke semi-final was not the perfect preparation for the backstroke preliminaries. "By the time we got to the village, had dinner and got to the apartment, it was after midnight," said the 30-year-old. "I had a lot of caffeine, as I do before every important race. I was still awake just before 2am. I was awake again before 7.30am. That's not ideal, but it's a different story before the relay." Until then, he will continue to look after his health and use the masks available in the Olympic Village.