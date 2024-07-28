Olympics in Paris
Bernhard Reitshammer: Early exit in the 100 m backstroke
Bernhard Reitshammer finished the Olympic Games in the 100 m backstroke in 55.13 seconds and 36th place, which was the expected end for the Tyrolean, who had reached the semi-finals in the 100 m breaststroke the day before and finished 15th.
The backstroke is important for Reitshammer for the medley relay next Saturday, in which he is seeded as the starting swimmer and will be competing with Valentin Bayer, Simon Bucher and Heiko Gigler for a place in the Olympic final. "I know I can do better, as the times in training have been getting better and better," said Reitshammer about his time. "I could already feel it on the first length."
However, the pre-stress with the breaststroke semi-final was not the perfect preparation for the backstroke preliminaries. "By the time we got to the village, had dinner and got to the apartment, it was after midnight," said the 30-year-old. "I had a lot of caffeine, as I do before every important race. I was still awake just before 2am. I was awake again before 7.30am. That's not ideal, but it's a different story before the relay." Until then, he will continue to look after his health and use the masks available in the Olympic Village.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
