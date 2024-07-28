Total financial chaos
British government: country is “broke and broken”
According to a statement from the office of the new British Labour Prime Minister Keir Starmer, the UK is "broke and broken".
Finance Minister Rachel Reeves plans to present an assessment of the country's public finances on Monday.
"The assessment will show that Britain is broke and broken - revealing the chaos that populist policies have wreaked on the economy and public services," Starmer's office said.
The assessment will show that the previous government made significant funding commitments for this financial year without knowing where the money would come from.
The Conservative Party, which has governed Britain for the past 14 years, has dismissed the Labour Party's announcement of a "black hole" in the public finances as a trumped-up excuse for planned tax rises. The Labor Party had concealed this during the election campaign.
Former Home Secretary applies to succeed Sunak
Meanwhile, Priti Patel is the first woman to run for the leadership of the British Conservatives in the current race. "I can lead us in opposition and unite our party and make us fit for the next election with unity, experience and strength," she is convinced. With Patel, there are now five candidates in the race to succeed Rishi Sunak at the helm of the party.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
