Drama around Hungarian (63)
Holidaymaker falls to his death on a mountain tour in Tyrol
The mountain tour of a Hungarian (63) in the Tyrolean Zillertal ended tragically on Friday! The man fell to his death on the way to the summit of the "Gefrorene Wand". Unfortunately, the emergency doctor was able to determine his death.
The man from Hungary, accompanied by three friends, took the cable car from Hintertux to the mountain station of the "Gefrorene Wand" at 3,250 meters at around 10.30 am. "From there, the group wanted to climb to the summit at 3288 meters. The ascent to the summit is currently an imperfect ridge-block ascent with steel rope safety devices attached in places," according to the police.
Helicopter flew the body down into the valley
The 63-year-old went ahead of the group - as he had been there before - and lost his footing at around 3180 meters for unknown reasons and subsequently fell around 120 meters over rocky terrain in the direction of Tuxer Ferner. The three companions were able to return to the mountain station on their own and set the rescue chain in motion there. The emergency doctor from "Heli 4" was alerted and was only able to determine the death of the vacationer. The body was recovered by the "Libelle Tirol" police helicopter and flown down to the valley. The accident victim's companions had to be cared for by a Red Cross KIT team.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
