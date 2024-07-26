Holidaymaker falls to his death on a mountain tour in Tyrol

Helicopter flew the body down into the valley

The 63-year-old went ahead of the group - as he had been there before - and lost his footing at around 3180 meters for unknown reasons and subsequently fell around 120 meters over rocky terrain in the direction of Tuxer Ferner. The three companions were able to return to the mountain station on their own and set the rescue chain in motion there. The emergency doctor from "Heli 4" was alerted and was only able to determine the death of the vacationer. The body was recovered by the "Libelle Tirol" police helicopter and flown down to the valley. The accident victim's companions had to be cared for by a Red Cross KIT team.