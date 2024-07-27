Dived 11,000 meters: World record in Lake Neufeld

"Already a little proud"

While the divers seemed calm and highly focused at the start, the banter began to heat up in the afternoon. "It's almost getting boring," was one of the comments. Or: "It's going up and down faster than expected." After a total of 275 dives, the world record was finally broken and the relief was great. "We conquered the Mariana Trench to the deepest point and achieved the unattainable," said Redl. "We were more than an hour faster than the previous record holders. That can make us a little proud."