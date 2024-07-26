Vorteilswelt
Snoop Dogg:

The most relaxed torchbearer in history

Nachrichten
26.07.2024 14:57

It's not as if a torch - albeit an Olympic one - doesn't have a certain temperature and could cause some damage if handled improperly. Comrade Snoop Dogg was obviously relatively unconcerned about such physical practices on Friday afternoon. The rapper will probably go down as the most relaxed torchbearer in Olympic history.

A smooth, languid "Peace" in one direction, a deeply relaxed hip swing in the other and all of this supported by a wonderfully relaxed permanent smiley - "higher, faster, further" did not seem to be the de facto motto of one of the last prominent torchbearers of the 2024 Olympics. "Taking part is everything" is more like it. Rap star Snoop Dogg carried the Olympic torch to the applause of hundreds of fans. The US American was handed the torch just a few hours before the opening ceremony in front of the Saint-Denis stadium. Wearing a white outfit and gold sneakers, he strolled a few meters to a boat landing stage. Grinning broadly, he waved to the onlookers and photographers. IOC boss Thomas Bach carried the flame through the Olympic village.

An honor
When a fan played a song by the hip-hop star, the 52-year-old showed off a few of his famous dance moves and was celebrated by the crowd. Snoop Dogg then passed the flame to social worker and teacher Latifa Benkada on a boat. The musician had previously said that this was a special honor and reminded him of 1996, when Muhammad Ali lit the Olympic flame in Atlanta. That emotional moment, when the boxing icon, who suffers from Parkinson's disease, raised the torch with a trembling hand, went around the world. Snoop Dogg is in Paris as a special correspondent for the US broadcaster NBC.

Bach received the torch in the Olympic Village in Paris from a group of international sports legends - including former ski racer Lindsey Vonn, ex-basketball player Pau Gasol and former track cycling star Chris Hoy. French handball player Cleopatre Darleux handed the torch to him in front of the Dutch team's home, and Bach then passed it on to Emma Terho, Chair of the IOC Athletes' Commission, in front of the US team's accommodation.

Fascination
A number of athletes came outside their homes or to the windows. They applauded, took photos and videos, and some even accompanied the procession. This showed "the fascination of the Olympic flame", said Bach a few hours before the official start.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

