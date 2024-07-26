The most relaxed torchbearer in history

A smooth, languid "Peace" in one direction, a deeply relaxed hip swing in the other and all of this supported by a wonderfully relaxed permanent smiley - "higher, faster, further" did not seem to be the de facto motto of one of the last prominent torchbearers of the 2024 Olympics. "Taking part is everything" is more like it. Rap star Snoop Dogg carried the Olympic torch to the applause of hundreds of fans. The US American was handed the torch just a few hours before the opening ceremony in front of the Saint-Denis stadium. Wearing a white outfit and gold sneakers, he strolled a few meters to a boat landing stage. Grinning broadly, he waved to the onlookers and photographers. IOC boss Thomas Bach carried the flame through the Olympic village.