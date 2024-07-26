Vorteilswelt
Abo-Service
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

Ex-BVB kicker complains

Transfer dispute escalates: “Trampled underfoot”

Nachrichten
26.07.2024 11:46

The dispute surrounding the transfer of ex-BVB player Thomas Meunier to LOSC Lille has reached the next level. After his former club Trabzonspor even threatened legal action, the Belgian has now fired back with a statement. Meunier complains that his name has been trampled on and accuses the Turks of foul play. 

comment0 Kommentare

"I adhered 100 percent to the agreements made and approved with and by Trabzonspor. There was a clause that allowed me to terminate my contract unilaterally and free of charge by July 15, 2024 at the latest in the event of a move to a non-Turkish club," the defender clarified on X. A few days ago, he had made use of a clause that allowed him to unilaterally terminate his contract. 

Trabzonspor president Ertugrul Dogan had recently threatened to sue him for breach of contract. Those responsible at Trabzonspor doubt whether the 32-year-old has adhered to all the rules of the game. "Five minutes before the deadline expired, he sent us an email that made us very angry. He informed us that he had unilaterally terminated his contract at 11.55pm," Dogan told Turkish media. However, according to the president, Lille had not contacted Trabzonspor in advance as agreed. 

Meunier fires back
"I am setting the record straight," Meunier announced on X. The Turkish club had trampled on his name and principles for no reason. "I had already resigned myself to playing another season in Turkey when the French club Lille contacted me on July 15 at around 6pm. I returned from my vacation in Greece at 9.30 p.m. and immediately sent Trabzonspor the document with which I could activate my release clause. Lille contacted Trabzonspor at the same time," said the Belgian, explaining his side of the story.

Trabzonspor then even confirmed that they had received the request. Although he thanked many people at the club in general, he gave those responsible another broadside: "Finally, I take note of the inappropriate and insulting comments that have been spread in the press and I reserve the right to take legal action against the liars who have no problem ranting in the press and spreading their bitterness accompanied by lies." 

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

krone Sport
krone Sport
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
play_arrow
close
expand_more
Loading...
replay_10
skip_previous
play_arrow
skip_next
forward_10
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER

Kostenlose Spiele

Alle Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku

Vorteilswelt

Alle Anzeigen

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2024 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf