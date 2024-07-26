Ex-BVB kicker complains
Transfer dispute escalates: “Trampled underfoot”
The dispute surrounding the transfer of ex-BVB player Thomas Meunier to LOSC Lille has reached the next level. After his former club Trabzonspor even threatened legal action, the Belgian has now fired back with a statement. Meunier complains that his name has been trampled on and accuses the Turks of foul play.
"I adhered 100 percent to the agreements made and approved with and by Trabzonspor. There was a clause that allowed me to terminate my contract unilaterally and free of charge by July 15, 2024 at the latest in the event of a move to a non-Turkish club," the defender clarified on X. A few days ago, he had made use of a clause that allowed him to unilaterally terminate his contract.
Trabzonspor president Ertugrul Dogan had recently threatened to sue him for breach of contract. Those responsible at Trabzonspor doubt whether the 32-year-old has adhered to all the rules of the game. "Five minutes before the deadline expired, he sent us an email that made us very angry. He informed us that he had unilaterally terminated his contract at 11.55pm," Dogan told Turkish media. However, according to the president, Lille had not contacted Trabzonspor in advance as agreed.
Meunier fires back
"I am setting the record straight," Meunier announced on X. The Turkish club had trampled on his name and principles for no reason. "I had already resigned myself to playing another season in Turkey when the French club Lille contacted me on July 15 at around 6pm. I returned from my vacation in Greece at 9.30 p.m. and immediately sent Trabzonspor the document with which I could activate my release clause. Lille contacted Trabzonspor at the same time," said the Belgian, explaining his side of the story.
Trabzonspor then even confirmed that they had received the request. Although he thanked many people at the club in general, he gave those responsible another broadside: "Finally, I take note of the inappropriate and insulting comments that have been spread in the press and I reserve the right to take legal action against the liars who have no problem ranting in the press and spreading their bitterness accompanied by lies."
