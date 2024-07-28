Strong interaction
Pain: body and mind are inextricably linked
Up to 1.8 million people in Austria are constantly plagued by pain that has lasted longer than three months. When diagnosing and treating pain, the psychological component must always be taken into account in order to provide relief.
The interaction between pain and the psyche is very complex: the perception of physical discomfort begins with the activation of special receptors that react to harmful stimuli. These are transmitted through the nervous system to the spinal cord and on to the brain, where they are converted into pain sensations.
Receptors are activated
Several regions in the brain are involved in pain processing, which are not only responsible for the physical perception of pain, but also for the emotional evaluation of it. "A person's mental state plays a decisive role in this," explains Prim. Assoc. Prof. PD Dr. Martin Aigner, Department of Psychiatry and Psychotherapeutic Medicine, University Hospital Tulln (Lower Austria).
"Anxiety, depression and stress can increase sensitivity to pain. Conversely, chronic complaints can also lead to psychological stress and disorders."
Prof. PD Dr. Martin Aigner
Social and cultural factors also play a role in how pain is experienced and expressed. "Support from family and friends, socio-economic status and cultural norms can have a strong influence on how a person copes with pain and their pain behavior," emphasizes Prim. Aigner emphasizes. "A strong social network, for example, can act as a buffer against the negative effects of pain."
There is sometimes a risk of social withdrawal
Sufferers often tend to engage in permanent protective behavior and withdraw more and more. Those who develop depression as a result are more sensitive to pain stimuli. This leads to a change in the function of nerve pathways in the brain that contain the neurotransmitters serotonin and noradrenaline.
Pain signal goes directly to the brain
Together with endorphins, these substances, which also have a significant influence on our mood, are responsible for dampening pain signals in the spinal cord. If these are out of balance, the stimuli reach the brain unchecked.
Not just medication
Therapeutic approaches include not only medication and physical therapy, but also psychological support, mindfulness training and biofeedback. These approaches aim to break the vicious circle of pain and psychological stress and improve the quality of life of those affected. Prim. Aigner: "Future research should focus on further deciphering these mechanisms and developing new therapeutic approaches."
