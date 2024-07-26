Ocon about change
Side blow! “That doesn’t work in the Formula 1 world”
Esteban Ocon is switching from Alpine to Haas next season and can't resist taking a swipe at his current team.
The 27-year-old signed a "multi-year contract" with Haas, which means that Ocon will remain in the premier class and his future is secure. One reason for the switch was also the fact that Haas is regularly scoring points this season. "They have clearly improved themselves and their performance, including the car. And the further plans are quite big and impressive. That's why I'm very happy with my decision, very excited," Ocon told Motorsport-Total.
We are facing some problems with the current car, which we also had three years ago. That's not possible, not in the Formula 1 world"
Esteban Ocon über Alpine
Ocon is switching from a works team to a customer team. "I've already experienced both sides, with Force India before, then with Mercedes, and now here," says Ocon, who expressly praises Haas against this backdrop: "They are doing an exceptional job at the moment."
Ocon then lashes out at his "still" team. "For me, this decision was quite clear a long time ago. I wanted to write my own story and five years with the same team is obviously a long time in Formula 1. We have achieved good things, but we have also had more difficult times, and this season was obviously frustrating."
"That's not possible, not in the Formula 1 world"
The Frenchman adds: "It's no secret that nobody in the team is happy about where we are. And there hasn't been enough progress, for example with some technical issues, compared to a few years ago. We are facing some problems with the current car that we also had three years ago. That's not possible, not in the Formula 1 world."
Nevertheless, Ocon wishes Alpine all the best for the future: "The team will always be in my heart, we achieved my first podium together, my first win, so this will always be special for me. And that's why I want to say goodbye to the team on a good note."
