A tame Marcel Hirscher? The ski world has its doubts

FIS summer race

Marcel brushes such arguments aside: "Five years off! I'm no longer who I was." The world rankings underline this sentence: in New Zealand, Hirscher is back in the giant slalom as number 693 and 300 in the slalom. He will probably need (two) victories in the FIS summer races on the other side of the globe. Marcel nods: "I don't know if I'll ever be in a position to win a World Cup race again." Which elicits no more than a tired smile from the competition.