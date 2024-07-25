"Get to work!"
“Freedom”: Harris releases first election ad
US Vice President Kamala Harris has released her first election ad under the slogan "We choose freedom". The short video, which was distributed on Thursday, features the song "Freedom" by US pop diva Beyoncé - and sends a clear message.
Harris had received permission from Beyoncé to use her hit after President Joe Biden decided not to run again on Sunday and endorsed his deputy as the Democratic Party's new presidential candidate.
Trump as a symbol of hate
The ad features Harris supporters of different generations and ethnicities. The Vice President begins by saying: "In this election, each of us is confronted with one question: What kind of country do we want to live in? There are some people who think we should live in a country of chaos, of fear, of hate" - accompanied by images of Trump and his vice presidential candidate J.D. Vance.
Harris then continues: "But we - we choose something different. We choose freedom." The vice president then calls for, among other things, "the freedom to be safe from gun violence" and - referencing abortion rights - the freedom to make decisions "about your own body."
The entire Harris campaign video:
In the ad, the 59-year-old also argues for a future without children in poverty, with universal health insurance - and where "no one is above the law". With this, she once again refers to Trump, whose famous police photo is shown. The ad ends with Harris speaking: "Get to work!"
Emphasis on right versus wrong
Harris, who was formerly Attorney General of the State of California, makes it clear that she will make Trump's legal entanglements a central theme of her campaign.
Since being found guilty by a New York jury at the end of May of falsifying business records to cover up a hush money payment to former porn actress Stormy Daniels, Trump has become the first criminally convicted ex-US president in history.
Harris rallies Democrats behind him
Harris has not yet been nominated as the Democratic candidate for the presidential election in November. According to US media polls, she has already secured a sufficient number of delegate votes. There are no other contenders for the Democratic presidential nomination so far.
The Democratic party headquarters decided on Wednesday to have the presidential candidate chosen by electronic vote at the beginning of August rather than at the party convention from August 19 to 22.
