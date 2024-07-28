Bringing new life to old Styrian walls

That was at the beginning of the 1980s, and from then on, a lot of time and money went into the Hercules project. "The Palas, the medieval residential tower, had collapsed, and all you could see above the meters of rubble was the open sky," reports retired ambassador Karl Vetter von der Lilie, who welcomes us to the renovated Knights' Hall. The castle had burned down twice in the course of its history, most recently in 1800, followed by 180 years of decay. "We collected 22,000 old roof tiles from the region to rebuild the main roof," adds his wife Ingrid.