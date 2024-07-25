Wisla Krakow
Rapid’s opponents – “hot” and notorious
A cauldron awaits Rapid on Thursday (18) in the first leg of the second Europa League qualifying round at Wisla Krakow. Around 30,000 fans will whip Poland's cup winners to the front in the Henryk Reyman Stadium. The hardcore supporters of the traditional club, recently only mediocre in the second division, are feared.
Graffiti. Club logos and much more - Rapids' European Cup opponents Wisla have a strong presence in the Polish cultural city of Krakow. However, its hardcore fans, especially the feared hooligans of the "Sharks", are a constant source of controversy. Violent, brutal and armed - no one is safe from them. Not even the players.
Last year, Kewin Komar, the goalkeeper of Oberhaus club Niepolomices, was attacked several times at a fire festival. The background: Niepolomices plays its matches in the stadium of city rivals Cracovia and had previously eliminated Wisla in the play-off for promotion. "It was actually about a girl, but Komar then claimed that our fans had started the aggression," said club insider Stefan and journalist Grzegorz during the "Krone" visit. So is the reputation of the fans of Wisla, which celebrated eight of its 13 championship titles between 1999 and 2011, unfair? "No, unfortunately there is still rioting. But it has become less. In the 1990s, it was a disaster."
The two then showed a few photos in the Henryk Reyman Stadium. These documented the fact that Wisla and Rapid first met almost 100 years ago to the day. In this "test", the Viennese team coached by Dionys Schönecker won 2:1 not far from the current oval. They would now like to repeat this result at the green and white qualifier.
The Hütteldorfer will have to watch out for Wisla striker Rodada, one of five Spaniards at the Krakow club - and last season's top scorer with 21 goals when they only finished tenth in the second division. Coach Robert Klauß: "Typical nine. Good at finishing - also with his head. But he can also hold on to balls." And his own approach? "We want to impose our game."
