Rapid’s opponents – “hot” and notorious

Last year, Kewin Komar, the goalkeeper of Oberhaus club Niepolomices, was attacked several times at a fire festival. The background: Niepolomices plays its matches in the stadium of city rivals Cracovia and had previously eliminated Wisla in the play-off for promotion. "It was actually about a girl, but Komar then claimed that our fans had started the aggression," said club insider Stefan and journalist Grzegorz during the "Krone" visit. So is the reputation of the fans of Wisla, which celebrated eight of its 13 championship titles between 1999 and 2011, unfair? "No, unfortunately there is still rioting. But it has become less. In the 1990s, it was a disaster."