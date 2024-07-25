D: Leftists criticize “militarization” of young people

Left: "Protection of minors completely abandoned"

The number of young recruits is nevertheless cause for criticism for Nicole Gohlke, education policy spokesperson for the Left Party in the Bundestag: "The federal government seems to have completely abandoned the protection of minors from militarization," she told the German Press Agency in Berlin and also denounced the appearances of youth officers of the Bundeswehr in schools. Schools should be a politically neutral and safe place and political education should be independent and age-appropriate. "This deliberate and increasing recruitment of young people is unacceptable."