Underage recruits
D: Leftists criticize “militarization” of young people
The German armed forces have recruited a total of 7681 minors over the past five years. This is according to an answer from the Ministry of Defense to a question from the Left Party in the Bundestag. The opposition party criticizes the "militarization" of young people.
Voluntary service in the Bundeswehr is permitted from the age of 17 with parental consent. If those interested had to wait until their 18th birthday to start their training, they would be at a disadvantage compared to civilian career starters of the same age, according to the Bundeswehr. However, the response to the inquiry emphasizes that 17-year-old soldiers are generally not sent on deployment.
Left: "Protection of minors completely abandoned"
The number of young recruits is nevertheless cause for criticism for Nicole Gohlke, education policy spokesperson for the Left Party in the Bundestag: "The federal government seems to have completely abandoned the protection of minors from militarization," she told the German Press Agency in Berlin and also denounced the appearances of youth officers of the Bundeswehr in schools. Schools should be a politically neutral and safe place and political education should be independent and age-appropriate. "This deliberate and increasing recruitment of young people is unacceptable."
Ministry: "No recruitment by youth officers"
The Ministry of Defence rejected the accusation of militarization, also in connection with youth officers. These officers were also open to discussion with positions critical of the military. "The youth officers do not recruit young people," it says in their annual report. The Bundeswehr's career advisors are responsible for this topic. The youth officers are supposed to provide information on fundamental military and security policy issues and on Bundeswehr missions and come to schools on invitation.
