In a deep fall
Once a soccer talent, now a convicted police officer
He was addicted to gambling and raked in 412 euros in fines: Now a police officer and ex-football talent stood before the judge for abuse of office in Leoben, Styria. A long series of low blows led to his crime.
On Wednesday, a Styrian police officer had to answer to the jury in Leoben for 412 euros. A woman wanted to pay this fine imposed by the authorities directly to a police station. Instead of keeping the money properly, however, the officer put it in his own pocket and issued the "customer" with a forged payment confirmation.
Salary is seized
Judge Roman Weiß wanted to know why he did this. "My client is actually a good-hearted person who got into enormous difficulties due to a dramatic life story," explained his defense lawyer Andreas Kleinbichler. The man, who was undergoing therapy for his gambling addiction, wanted to use the 412 euros he had pocketed to finance the treatment of his beloved golden retriever. Further investments in the apartment and consumer goods worsened his financial situation, which is why his salary has also been garnished for some time.
One low blow followed the next
The problems began at a young age: the up-and-coming U18 soccer talent almost signed for a top Italian club, but the deal fell through. Injuries followed, the frustration grew and the man started betting on sports and playing slot machines, losing again and again. Nevertheless, the stakes increased to up to 1000 euros.
He experienced another low blow as a 23-year-old police officer. His soccer career was just getting back on track when a gunshot wound put an end to it: After an operation, he returned to the provincial police headquarters, where a colleague next to him improperly discharged an assault rifle. Three shots rang out and a ricochet hit him in the leg.
Now he has hit rock bottom. He now wants to use the already legally binding sentence - eight months conditional - to get back on the right track with therapy and the support of his family.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
