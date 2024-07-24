Once a soccer talent, now a convicted police officer

Salary is seized

Judge Roman Weiß wanted to know why he did this. "My client is actually a good-hearted person who got into enormous difficulties due to a dramatic life story," explained his defense lawyer Andreas Kleinbichler. The man, who was undergoing therapy for his gambling addiction, wanted to use the 412 euros he had pocketed to finance the treatment of his beloved golden retriever. Further investments in the apartment and consumer goods worsened his financial situation, which is why his salary has also been garnished for some time.