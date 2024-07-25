Thunderstorms in Salzburg
When extreme weather becomes the norm
Intense storm year for hail insurance too: While drought dominated everything in 2023, claims are now exploding in Salzburg after heavy rain and hailstorms. Alarming: heatwave days have doubled since the 1990s.
The destructive power of local thunderstorm cells with heavy rain and hailstorms is enormous: when balls of ice up to the size of tennis balls hit houses and fields, everything is often destroyed within minutes. And the work in agriculture is in vain.
Extreme events are becoming more frequent. The latest hail insurance figures confirm this. The number of damage reports after hail alone in Salzburg rose by 150 percent this year compared to the previous year. And this at a time when the storm season is far from over.
Drought and severe weather alternate
Expressed in figures, this means that drought has caused more than a billion euros in damage in Austria over the past ten years, while frost has caused around 400 million euros.
We urgently need measures for even more climate protection. Otherwise, Austria as an agricultural location will be massively endangered.
Kurt Weinberger, Generaldirektor Österreichische Hagelversicherung
Extremes alternate: Last year, agriculture was still struggling with severe drought. This year has been dominated by hail and enormous amounts of water coming down from the sky in ever shorter periods of time. In Salzburg, hailstorms recently cut swathes of devastation through maize fields.
"Stop the destruction of nature"
Problematic: because more and more soil is being sealed, water seeps away more slowly. In the event of a storm, the limits are reached more quickly. Kurt Weinberger from the Austrian hail insurance company is calling for a stop to the destruction of nature by building on it.
The number of hot days is also increasing rapidly. While in the 1990s there were still nine days in Salzburg above 30 degrees, there are now already 18 sweat-inducing hot days.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.