Especially among boys
kronehit is the most listened to radio station
kronehit reaches significantly more listeners than before. This is shown by the second radio test of the year. Around 930,000 people in Austria listen to kronehit on weekdays, with an average age of 34.
At the beginning 20 years ago, around 320,000 Austrians were reached daily. "The media world and media use looked very different back then - social media was in its infancy, music streaming, smartphones and smart speakers had not yet been invented or were not yet available," says a statement from the radio team.
Digital broadcasting methods
The media world has developed and changed rapidly since then. The kronehit program has been adapted time and again, and four new DAB+ stations were launched in June. This means that the radio programs are transmitted using digital transmission methods. "I am very confident that we will continue our success story and lead our fleet of stations into a positive future," says Managing Director Mario Frühauf.
The current radio test not only confirms our number one position as the largest private radio station in Austria, but above all shows our strength and stability, also in comparison to the ORF programs.
Programmchef Georg Spatt
"The current radio test not only confirms our number one position as the largest private radio station in Austria, but above all shows our strength and stability, also in comparison to the ORF programs. This makes us very happy as a team and also makes me a little proud as a coach," adds Program Director Georg Spatt.
kronehit recorded 12.5 million listening hours in the first half of the year and has a nationwide broadcasting license. The first federal states were Vienna and Lower Austria on June 28, 2001. People throughout Austria are surveyed online and by telephone for the radio test.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.